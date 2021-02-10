Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 21 deaths from COVID-19, one of its highest daily fatality figures.
With Tuesday’s figure, the total fatalities from the virus in the country is now 1,694.
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 1,056 new cases on Tuesday.
This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night.
The 1,056 new cases indicated a significant increase from the 643 new cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.
Tuesday’s tally, found in 22 states, raised the infection toll to 141,447 in total.
Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infections have averaged over 1,000 since the beginning of this year, indicating how fast the disease has spread compared to when the country recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.
Specifics
The 1,056 new cases were reported from 22 states – Lagos (214), Osun (120), FCT (116), Plateau (88), Ebonyi (75), Kwara (73), Gombe (70), Ondo (57), Rivers (47), Akwa Ibom (38), Edo (25), Oyo (23), Kano (22), Delta (19) Katsina (18), Borno (16), Nasarawa (13), Ekiti (8), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Benue(1) and Jigawa (1).
Lagos had the highest toll in Tuesday’s tally with 214 cases followed by Osun and the FCT with 120 and 116 infections respectively.
Of the over 141,000 cases, a total of 115,755 patients have recovered across the country.
Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatment in isolation centres.
Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.
