The Nigerian government has published the passport details of another 100 travellers who failed to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test after returning into the country.

This is the second time passport details of travellers violating compulsory COVID-19 protocols will be published.

The latest details were posted on the official Twitter page of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

The affected passengers will be restricted from travelling out of the country for the next six months, according to the PTF.

“Presidential Task Force (PTF) sanctions 100 Passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Test.”

“PENALTY: 6-month travel restriction from Feb 5 to July 30, 2021.”

The PTF had in January released details of 100 travellers who violated the protocols put in place to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, at its briefing said the passports will be suspended to serve as a deterrent to others.

Passengers arriving into the country are required to proceed on self-isolation and carry out a COVID-19 test seven days after arrival.

But some passengers failed to observe the compulsory isolation or present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven, a recent report by PREMIUM TIMES shows.

With new COVID-19 variants ravaging some countries, the PTF has become more strict with all measures to prevent importation of these variants.

As of Monday night, Nigeria has recorded over 140,000 cases of the infection and 1,673 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

