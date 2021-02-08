ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the present system of education should be modified by reforming learning, curriculum and pedagogy.

He said this was in order to keep abreast with modern global practices in education.

Mr Nwajiuba stated this at the opening of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Principals of Federal Unity Colleges (FUC) held in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was themed: “Restructuring our education System to suit challenging times.”

“The Theme of the 2020 AGM is apt, in that it is imperative in ensuring qualitative instructional delivery so as to maximize student performance in conformity with the societal needs”, he said.

He said to further achieve the objectives of quality education for all, collective support, co-operation and sincere commitment of all the key players is needed, especially the Principals of the FUCs.

“I wish to commend the federal government for the establishment of six (6) more Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCS) in the Country”, he said.

Mr Nwajiuba said the newly established colleges would go a long way in promoting the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills for self- reliance.

He said the principals of the FUCs owe it a duty to teach and nurture the children to achieve expected behavior despite the challenges facing the educational system.

“Let me assure you, that the Federal Government is committed to addressing the challenges facing most of our Federal Unity Colleges and the educational sector at large, such as poor management/Leadership style, inadequate classrooms, indiscipline by staff and students, inadequate number of qualified teachers, inadequate staff welfare, poor academic performance, inadequate funding resulting to dilapidated furniture and unfinished projects, et cetera,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Principals of Federal Unity Colleges, T.F.O Yakubu-Oyinloye, said the colleges required upgrades in their ICT facilities to meet the needs of these challenging times.

“We thank you for the trust reposed in us as principals and we promise we will not disappoint you as we keep on keying into the Ministry of Education’s increased funding for our schools especially in the area of overhead costs and the employment and deployment of more teachers and non- teaching staff to our schools,” she said.