The police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has arrested six suspects in Apo over alleged kidnapping.

This was contained in a statement by Mariam Yusuf, FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Abuja on Sunday.

Ms Yusuf, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence report indicating that they had abducted three persons.

According to her, the suspects were arrested by police operatives on routine patrol, while attempting to relocate one of their victims.

She said further investigations led to successful rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects as kidnappers.

The PPRO said the command had deployed covert and overt crime fighting strategies to strengthen security across the FCT, especially in areas with cumbersome terrain.

She said the command had also launched a strategic counter kidnapping operation, to checkmate emerging security concerns in the territory.

Ms Yusuf said the command was working closely with sister security agencies, key stakeholders and community leaders to rid the FCT of criminal elements.

She called on residents to remain calm and laws abiding, while enjoining them to report suspicious persons or activities around their vicinity, to the nearest police division.

She said such report could also be made through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

This newspaper had earlier reported on Sunday morning the release of a journalist with the Punch Newspaper who was kidnapped with two other persons in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, on February 3.

There have been several reports of kidnap cases in the FCT in recent times thereby raising anxiety among residents of the nation’s capital.

