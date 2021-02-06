ADVERTISEMENT

At least four members of the nine-member Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry have disagreed over the decision to reopen the Lekki Tollgate.

The four members, led by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said they were not a party to the panel’s decision to reopen the tollgate.

The other dissenters include Patience Udoh, a lawyer and human rights activist, and the two representatives of the youth, Rinuola Oduola and Temitope Majekodunmi.

They said the decision of the other members of the panel does not represent theirs, adding that it was “premature” to open the tollgate.

The panel had earlier approved the reopening of the tollgate, which had not been operational since October 20, last year, when armed soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters at the toll plaza.

Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge who is heading the panel, ruled that the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) should repossess the Lekki Tollgate.

Mrs Okuwobi, with four other members of the panel – Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens right), Taiwo Lakanu (a DIG representing the police), and Lucas Koyejo (from the National Human Rights Commission), agreed on the reopening of the tollgate.

The LCC, through its counsel, Rotimi Seriki, had been praying the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims since December 2020.

Chaos erupts

After Mrs Okuwobi delivered her judgement, chaos erupted as four members of the panel – the dissenters – walked in and disagreed with the decision

Mr Adegboruwa, who led the group, said they are not in support as the LCC hid several videos and evidence from the forensic expert sent to examine and deliver a report on the Lekki shooting incident.

As of the time of filing this report, the group were still “delivering their own judgment”.

Details later…