Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,624 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths from the virus, a health agency said.

While the 1,624 infections raised the cases in the country to 137,654 in total, the nine deaths took the total fatalities to 1,641.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night.

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infections have averaged over 1,000 since the beginning of this year, indicating how fast the disease has spread compared to when the country recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.

There has been a spike in daily cases in Nigeria since early last December. The adverse impact has been more deaths.

Specifics

The 1,624 new cases were reported from 23 states – Lagos (535), Plateau (183), Osun (98), Akwa Ibom (85), FCT (83), Ondo (77), Nasarawa (72), Edo (69), Oyo (63), Rivers (52), Taraba (48), Ogun (44), Borno(31), Kwara (31), Ekiti (30), Benue (25), Kano (21), Niger (21), Kaduna (18), Abia (15), Delta (10), Bayelsa (7) and Zamfara (6).

Lagos led in Friday’s tally with 535 new cases followed by Plateau with 183.

Of the over 137,000 new cases, a total of 111,639 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.

The Nigerian government has made the use of face masks mandatory in public places and banned large gatherings. However, many citizens still violate the guidelines with the authorities in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, forced to shut two major markets in the city after traders and shoppers failed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.