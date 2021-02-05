ADVERTISEMENT

At least 14 people died from COVID-19 on Thursday in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced Thursday night.

The latest death toll which indicated a sharp rise from the five deaths reported on Wednesday raised the fatality in the country to 1,632.

On Thursday, Nigeria also reported 1,340 new infections in 22 states raising the country’s total confirmed cases to 136,030.

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infections have averaged over 1,000 since the beginning of this year, indicating how fast the disease has spread compared to when the country recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.

There has been a spike in daily cases in Nigeria since early December. The adverse impact has been more deaths.

Nigeria recorded its highest daily death tally of 27 deaths last Friday, toppling the previous record of 23 deaths reported on January 15.

About 76 lives were lost to COVID-19 complications last week, a seven per cent reduction when compared to the previous week’s record of 82 fatalities, official records showed.

Specifics

The 1,340 new cases were reported from 22 states – FCT (320), Lagos (275), Rivers (117), Oyo (100), Akwa Ibom (57), Ogun (51), Ebonyi (48), Benue (44), Adamawa (42), Imo (38), Kwara (35), Gombe (32), Kaduna (31),Edo (29), Osun (29), Kano (24), Ekiti (15), Katsina (14), Delta (13), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (10), and Sokoto.

Abuja led in Thursday’s tally with 320 new cases followed by Lagos with 275.

Of the over 136,000 new cases, a total of 110,449 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.

As Nigeria continues to record relatively high cases, the presidency has warned against violations of safety guidelines issued to curtail the spread of the virus.

The government has made use of face masks mandatory in public places and banned large gatherings. However, many citizens still violate the guidelines with the authorities in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, forced to shut two major markets in the city after traders and shoppers failed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.