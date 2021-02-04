ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by three months.

Mr Adamu was due to retire from the police last Monday having spent the maximum 35 years in service.

The extension to his tenure was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Dingyadi said the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

