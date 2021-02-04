ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), has fled to the United States (U.S).

EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, said this at the Federal High Court in Abuja where the younger Maina is being prosecuted on three counts of money laundering.

Mr Abubakar said EFCC got information that Faisal sneaked to the U.S through the Republic of Niger.

Earlier on Thursday, the trial judge, Okon Abang, ordered Faisal’s surety, Sani Dan-Galadima, who is a member of the House of Representatives to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

Mr Dan-Galadima who represents Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, had entered into a N60million bail bond on behalf of Faisal.

Maina tried to flee to U.S

Mr Maina himself is also being prosecuted for separate charges of money laundering at the court.

He jumped bail last year but was rearrested in Niger Republic.

Opposing a fresh bail application filed by Mr Maina, the EFCC had told the court that Mr Maina, with multiple citizenship, was trying to obtain a fresh passport with which to flee to the U.S when he was arrested in Niger Republic.