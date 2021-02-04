ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 134,960 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nigeria after 1,138 new infections were found in 21 states across the country on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infections have averaged over 1,000 since the beginning of this year, indicating how fast the disease has spread compared to when the country recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.

The adverse impact of the spike in new cases has been more deaths.

Five people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced Wednesday night.

The five deaths which indicated a marginal decrease from the six deaths reported on Tuesday raised the fatality in the country to 1,618.

About 76 lives were lost to COVID-19 complications last week, a seven per cent reduction when compared to the previous week’s record of 82 fatalities, official records showed.

Specifics

The 1,138 new cases were reported from 21 states – Lagos (377), FCT (172), Plateau (86), Kano (84), Edo (60), Osun (47), Nasarawa (41), Imo (40), Rivers (36), Niger (32), Oyo (32), Borno (29), Kaduna (27), Delta (18), Kwara (17), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Bauchi (7), Ogun (7), Sokoto (6) and Bayelsa (3).

Of the over 133,000 new cases, a total of 108,657 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.

As Nigeria continues to record relatively high cases, the presidency has warned against violations of safety guidelines issued to curtail the spread of the virus.

The government has made use of face masks mandatory in public places and banned large gatherings. However, many citizens still violate the guidelines with the authorities in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, forced to shut two major markets in the city after traders and shoppers failed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Nigeria will receive 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines before the end of February, according to authorities.