Nigeria on Tuesday reported 1,634 new COVID-19 cases.

The new daily figure, which indicated a sharp increase from the 676 infections reported in the previous 24 hours, raised the total number of cases in the country to 133,552.

Also, at least six people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced Tuesday night.

The latest death toll, which indicated a significant drop from the 21 deaths reported on Monday, raised the fatality in the country to 1,613 in total.

About 76 lives were lost to COVID-19 complications last week, a seven per cent reduction when compared to the previous week’s record of 82 fatalities, official records showed.

Specifics

The 1,634 new cases were reported from 26 states – Lagos (440), Anambra (160), FCT (158), Rivers (134), Abia (103), Oyo (90), Enugu (81), Osun (73), Gombe (54), Kwara (50), Ogun (32), Plateau (32), Akwa Ibom (31), Ondo (24), Borno (23), Delta (23), Ebonyi (21), Taraba (21), Bayelsa (16), Kaduna (15), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (12), Bauchi (11), Kano (11), Zamfara (4) and Sokoto (2).

Lagos led in Tuesday’s tally with 440 new cases, followed by Anambra with 160.

Of the over 133,000 new cases, a total of 107,551 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out 1,302,410 tests.

As Nigeria continues to record relatively high cases of infection, the presidency has warned against violations of safety guidelines issued to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also called on the Nigerian government to strictly enforce compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

The Nigerian government on Monday said it may suspend flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and The Netherlands due to the new COVID-19 protocols introduced by both countries for incoming travellers.

Nigeria will receive 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines before the end of February, according to authorities.