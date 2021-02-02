ADVERTISEMENT

While Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infections seem to be slowing this week, the death toll from the disease is increasingly picking pace.

At least 21 people died from COVID-19 Monday in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced Monday night.

The latest death toll which indicated a sharp rise from the eight deaths reported on Sunday raised the fatality in the country to 1,607.

Nigeria recorded its highest daily death tally of 27 deaths on Friday, toppling the previous record of 23 deaths reported on January 15.

About 76 lives were lost to COVID-19 complications last week, a seven per cent reduction when compared to the previous week’s record of 82 fatalities, official records showed.

Meanwhile, the country reported its lowest daily infection tally since last December on Monday with 676 infections.

The figure is slightly lower than the 685 new cases recorded on Sunday.

According to the NCDC update on its microsite, 131,918 cases have been reported in Nigeria.

Specifics

Meanwhile, the 676 new cases were reported from these 19 states: Lagos (227), Rivers (73), Niger (69), Plateau (56), FCT (50), Kano (44), Oyo (43), Ogun (27), Gombe (18), Ondo (15), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Cross River (8), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Kaduna (3), Ekiti (2), and Zamfara (2).

Lagos led in Monday’s tally with 227 new cases, followed by Rivers with 73.

Of the over 131,000 new cases, 106,275 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatment in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out 1,302,410 tests.

As Nigeria continues to record relatively high cases of infection, the presidency has warned against violations of safety guidelines issued to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also called on the Nigerian government to strictly enforce compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

The Nigerian government on Monday said it may suspend flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and The Netherlands due to the new COVID-19 protocols introduced by both countries for incoming travellers.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is expected to receive 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines before the end of February, according to authorities.