Nigeria saw its deadliest day of the coronavirus yet on Friday even as authorities fear the country has yet to reach the peak of the second wave, as infections continue to spread rapidly across the country.

Nigeria recorded its highest daily tally of 27 deaths on Friday which toppled the previous record of 23 deaths reported on January 15.

The latest figure, which indicated a significant increase from the three deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours, raised Nigeria’s fatality toll to 1,577 in total.

Also on Friday, Nigeria reported 1,114 new cases, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The total coronavirus infections recorded in Nigeria is now 128,674.

Surge

With the recent surge in coronavirus cases leading to fatalities, Nigeria has seen a consistent spike in deaths from the disease.

Last week, Nigeria reported 82 deaths, which represents a 14 per cent increase from the previous week’s record.

In the past four weeks, there have been over 230 fatalities.

Health authorities attributed the rising death toll to late referrals of COVID-19 patients to treatment centres.

Of the over 128,000 new cases, a total of 102,780 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 23,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Specifics

The 1,114 new cases were reported from 22 states: Lagos (408), FCT (95), Plateau (90), Ondo (66), Kaduna (63), Oyo (56), Borno (46), Imo (42), Edo (41), Ogun (37), Rivers (31), Ekiti (25), Yobe (20), Kano (18), Akwa Ibom (18), Delta (15), Osun (15), Kwara (11), Bayelsa (6), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (4) and Bauchi (1)

Lagos led with 408 new cases on Thursday, representing nearly half of the daily total.

The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus epicentre with a total of about 47, 000 confirmed cases and about 311 deaths.

So far, Nigeria has conducted over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests out of its estimated over 200 million population.