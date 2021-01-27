ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Ortom confirmed his positive status of the viral infection on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.

“This is to confirm that the result of my last COVID-19 test returned positive,” he wrote.

The Governor said though he has not shown any symptoms, he has already commenced treatment.

He advised those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for COVID-19 test.

“It is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status. I urge Benue people and other Nigerians to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus,” Mr Ortom said.

The governor encouraged the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor had gone into self-isolation last year after his wife, Eunice, son and some personal staff tested positive for the virus.

Early this year, this newspaper reported again how the governor tested negative for the virus after coming in contact with those who had contracted it.

Nigeria is currently battling a second wave of the infection with a new strain said to be in circulation by health experts.

Although the country has no vaccine yet against the virus, authorities have continued to advise Nigerians to comply with all safety protocols meant to curtail its spread even as the number of infections and fatality continue to increase.