At least 15 people died as a result of COVID-19 complications in Nigeria on Tuesday, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,522 in total.

The 15 deaths were significantly higher than the three deaths recorded on Monday.

Nigeria on Tuesday also logged 1,303 new infections, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The figure which indicated a marginal decrease from the 1,430 infections recorded on Tuesday took the total number of infections in the country to 124, 299.

Of the over 124,000 cases, a total of 99,276 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are over 20,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Specifics

The 1,303 new cases were reported from 26 states – Lagos (478), FCT (211), Nasarawa (83), Rivers (72), Kwara (42), Edo 36), Ondo (34), Benue (32), Kaduna (32), Katsina (26), Plateau (26), Kano (25), Taraba (25), Osun (22), Delta (21), Oyo (21), Niger (19), Sokoto (18), Ebonyi (17), Ekiti (14), Gombe (13), Ogun (12), Bauchi (11), Zamfara (8), Borno (4) and Jigawa (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, led on Tuesday with 478 new cases; followed by Abuja, the second most impacted city with 211 new infections.

Nigerian authorities few days ago said the COVID-19 vaccines much expected this month will no longer arrive until February.

Nigeria, a country of about 200 million people, has conducted over 1.2 million tests for the virus.