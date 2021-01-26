ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Service Chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin.

Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, stated this in a tweet via his verified handle on Tuesday.

According to the tweet, Leo Irabor was named the new Chief of Defence Staff, I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, A.Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, and I.O. Amao, Chief of Air Force.

The sack of the outgone service chiefs followed renewed cries by Nigerians for their removal.

Prominent amongst the voices was that of the National Assembly.

