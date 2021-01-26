ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced a new date for the 2020 SSCE External examinations.

The examinations, which were previously scheduled to commence on February 1 and end on March 3, will now start on February 8 and end on March 10.

NECO made this known in a press statement signed its spokesperson, Azeez Sanni, on Tuesday.

“Following requests by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process for the 2020 SSCE (External), the National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the examination,” the statement said.

The Council said it made special arrangements for those candidates who missed some papers due to the #EndSARS protests in certain states to take those exams with the External candidates.

“The council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the EndSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examinations accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated,” it said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the release of the results of the 2020 SSCE Internal examinations earlier this month.

The Council said, “all candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.”