One of the houses of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has been gutted by fire.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources close to the activist that his Ibadan home located at Soka area started burning around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Mr Adeyemo no longer lives in the house affected by the fire.

The fire incident occurs days after Mr Igboho led his followers and aggrieved residents to Igangan in Ibarapa area of Oyo State to eject the Fulani leader of Igangan, Salihu Abdukadir.

He accused the Fulani leader of harbouring criminal herders who were kidnapping and killing residents of the community.

Mr Abdullahi rejected the allegations, saying members of his community have also been victims of the criminality perpetrated by kidnappers and other outlaws.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some houses and cars were burnt in the process of evicting Mr Abdukadir.

This newspaper could not confirm the cause of the fire that gutted Mr Igboho’s house as of the time of this report.

Mr Igboho’s known telephone number could not be reached at the time of this report.

The Oyo police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, could also not be reached on his official telephone number.

Details soon…