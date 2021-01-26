ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Monday confirmed 1,430 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total infections to 122,996, according to health authorities.

Three people also died from the disease in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities from the disease to 1,507 in total.

This is according to an update Monday night by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Last week was one of the worst in Nigeria’s COVID-19 pandemic era.

According to a PREMIUM TIMES’ review of data provided by the NCDC, 11,659 persons tested positive for the virus last week (January 17- 23), which is 18 per cent higher than the previous week’s record of 9,880. This is despite the fact that more tests were conducted in the previous week than last week.

Deaths

The three deaths on Monday indicated a significant decrease from the average daily fatalities recorded last week.

Last week, Nigeria reported 82 deaths, an average of 11 deaths daily, which represents a 14 per cent increase from the previous week’s record.

In the past four weeks, there have been over 200 fatalities.

Although over 10,000 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from isolation centres across Nigeria last week, the number of those on admission increased with over 23, 000 patients still receiving treatments.

Of the over 122,000 new cases, a total of 98, 359 patients have recovered across the country.

Specifics

The 1,430 new cases were reported from 19 states – Lagos (744), Plateau (100), Oyo (77), FCT (75), Nasarawa (74), Katsina (48), Edo (42), Kano (41), Enugu (37), Rivers (34), Ogun (33), Kwara (32), Niger (28), Ebonyi (27), Kaduna (26), Borno (12), Yobe (10), Ekiti (5), and Gombe (1).

Lagos led with 744 new cases on Monday followed by Plateau State with 100 new infections.

So far, Nigeria has conducted over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests.