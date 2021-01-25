Governors of the six South-west states and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) have agreed to ban night and underage grazing in the South-west.
This was contained in a communique sent to journalists at the end of their meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
According to the communique, “Night grazing should be banned henceforth.
“Under age herding is Inimical to security and hence be banned
“Occupation of State Forest Reserves illegally is condemned.”
The meeting was held following the directive given by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, that herders should vacate all forest reserves in the state within seven days.
Monday’s meeting was also a fall out of an incident in Oyo State where a local warlord, Sunday Adeyemo, led residents to chase out members of a Fulani community in Igangan over allegations that they harbour criminals.
