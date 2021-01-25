ADVERTISEMENT

After meeting with the six southwest state governors on Monday, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has agreed to implement the ban on night and underage grazing in the South West.

This was disclosed to journalists in Akure by the National President of MACBAN, Muhammadu Kirowa, following discussions with the six southwest governors, members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), and security agencies in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Explaining the insecurity menace, Mr Kirowa said the group was also against the senseless acts of banditry and kidnapping across the country.

“We are directing members of our State Executives to work with constituted security outfits. The security outfits must be designed to work with all stakeholders as this will engender inclusiveness and peace also they must within the ambit of the law.

“We are open to working with the forum in designing what we think can work in solving these problems. We condemn all sorts of criminality, extrajudicial killings and the impunity that is associated with it.

“Security agencies can testify how we work with them to arrest criminals.”

PREMIUM TIMES also obtained a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.

“The order of the Ondo State Governor was misconstrued and misrepresented by a section of the media. He only ordered those occupying the Forest Reserves in Ondo State illegally to quit.

“Criminals should be apprehended and punished, no matter their origin, class or status. Security agencies have been trying to stem the tide of criminality in the country but must step up their efforts in the fight.”

“Underage herding is inimical to security and hence be banned. Occupation of State Forest Reserves illegally is condemned. That free-range grazing must be stopped to avoid conflicts between the farmers and the herders”, the communique read.

The development comes as a result of the directives given by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, that herders should vacate all forest reserves in the state within seven days.