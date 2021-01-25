Heavy shootings have been reported in Orlu, Imo State, South-east Nigeria, on Monday.

The situation in the community, as well as the circumstances that led to the shootings, appeared hazy, for now.

Some persons, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said there was an ongoing military operation in the community, as a result of a clash between the army and some youth believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Some residents of Orlu have been capturing scenes of the crisis with their phones and uploading clips on social media.

A video posted on Twitter, Monday afternoon, showed soldiers taking positions in a calmed street and firing gunshots.

Some military trucks are seen, in another video, being driven through a street.

A woman’s voice could be heard from the background of the video crying.

“Oh my God, look at them, look at them. Oh, Jesus, I want to go home. I want to go home,” the woman, apparently frightened, cried.

Another video showed flames of fire engulfing a building, while a corpse is seen close by at a veranda of what looks like a shop.

“This is what is happening in Orlu,” said a man’s voice in a video. He was secretly filming the scenes of the military operation.

“The army are shooting sporadically. They are just shooting at any vehicle that is moving, although I can’t get everything from where I am right now.

“Orlu is in a total mess,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikeokwu Orlando, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that a military operation was going on in Orlu, but said he did not have details of what was happening.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, was holding an emergency Security Council meeting as of 4:30p.m over the situation in Orlu.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Declan Emelumba, said the government would issue a statement after the security meeting.

Aloy Ejimakor, a lawyer and special counsel to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, said the military operation was an attack against the Igbos in Nigeria.

“Personally, I was traveling to Orlu and I was turned back about a mile to Orlu. Everybody was making a u-turn, vehicles can’t go into Orlu right now. So, on the spot assessment portended sufficient danger that people mounted themselves on the road and they were turning people back for their own safety,” the lawyer said.

“The military operation is ongoing in Orlu right now against unarmed civilians. Unarmed civilians, for God’s sake,” he said.

Mr Ejimakor said he did not have a clue about what prompted the military operation.