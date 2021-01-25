ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Sunday recorded its lowest figure of daily infections and deaths from COVID-19 in the past week with 964 new cases and two deaths reported.

Sunday’s 964 new cases which indicated about 40 per cent decrease from the 1,633 infections recorded on Saturday took the total number of infections in the country to 121,566.

This is according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Last week was one of the worst in Nigeria’s COVID-19 pandemic era. On Thursday, Nigeria recorded 1,964 new cases, the county’s highest daily figure ever.

On Saturday, the nation’s infection rate surpassed the grim milestone of 120,000.

A PREMIUM TIMES’ review of data provided by the NCDC also showed that 11,659 persons tested positive for the virus last week (January 17- 23), which is 18 per cent higher than the previous week’s record of 9,880.

This is despite the fact that more tests were conducted in the previous week than last week.

Deaths

The two deaths on Sunday which was also the lowest in the past one week raised the total fatality toll to 1,504.

Last week, Nigeria reported 82 deaths, which represents a 14 per cent increase from the previous week’s record.

In the past four weeks, there have been over 200 fatalities.

Although over 10,000 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from isolation centres across Nigeria last week, the number of those on admission increased with about 23, 933 patients still receiving treatments.

Of the over 121,000 new cases, a total of 97, 228 patients have recovered across the country.

Specifics

The 964 new cases were reported from 19 states – Lagos (360), FCT (88) Ogun (73), Imo (72), Kaduna (67), Plateau (57), Abia (41), Osun (41), Rivers (32), Kano (26), Niger (24), Benue (23), Edo (20), Cross River (20), Akwa Ibom (8), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (6), Ekiti (6) and Jigawa (4).

Lagos led with 360 new cases on Friday, followed by the FCT with 88 new infections.

So far, Nigeria has conducted over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests.

Nigeria is yet to begin COVID-19 vaccination as the country expects its first batch of vaccines by the end of January.