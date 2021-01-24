A fire incident has occurred at the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna State, destroying some properties.
It is not clear at the time of this report if there are any casualties with efforts still ongoing to quench the fire.
The depot is used by the army for the training of recruits.
Since its establishment in 1924, Nigerian soldiers have been trained at the facility.
According to witnesses, the fire started on Saturday midnight and affected the Block 15 of the soldiers quarters.
Efforts to speak to officials were unsuccessful as at the time of this report.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post