Some residents, including students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA) in Ondo State, were reportedly killed or injured on Saturday when a truck ran into them at the institution’s gate on Saturday.
Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that a yet unknown number of people were killed after a truck belinging to the Dangote Group, conveying bags of cement, suffered brake failure and rammed into shops in the area.
The incident happened a few minutes past 6:00 p.m., witnesses said.
PREMIUM TIMES learnt that rescue operations were still going on as of the time of this report.
The state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.
The state FRSC public relations officer, Omotola Ogunbanwo, could also not be reached.
Details soon…
