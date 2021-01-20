ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Tuesday logged another relatively high daily death tally from COVID-19 with 15 people dying from the disease. This took the death toll in the last three days to 44.

A total of 113,305 infections have now been reported across the nation after 1,301 new cases were found in 22 states on Tuesday.

This is coming barely hours after the country’s National Strategic Cold Stores announced that it has secured ultra-cold freezers for storing some COVID-19 vaccines Nigeria is expecting to receive later this month.

As Nigerians expect the vaccines and the country continues to record more coronavirus cases, the direct adverse impact has been more fatalities, data from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows.

On Sunday Nigeria recorded 15 deaths before reporting 14 fatalities on Monday.

Last Friday, Nigeria announced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 23 lives lost.

Last week, which is the third week of the new year, the country recorded 70 deaths, the weekly highest in the new year. The country also recorded 50 and 48 deaths in the first and second week of 2021 respectively.

In the past four weeks, there have been over 200 deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications in Nigeria.

The rise in mortally shows that the second wave of the pandemic is deadlier than the first as more patients require breathing support not just in Nigeria but globally.

On Saturday, the global coronavirus death toll surpassed 2 million. About 400 thousand of those deaths were reported in the U.S.

Meanwhile, active cases in Nigeria rose sharply from about 3,000 about two months ago to over 20, 000 due to a rise in new infections.

Of the over 113,000 cases so far, 91,200 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Specifics

The 1,301 new cases were reported from 22 states – Lagos (551), FCT (209), Oyo (83), Plateau (65), Kaduna (64), Enugu (61), Rivers (44), Ondo (39), Benue (37), Akwa Ibom (31), Kano (19), Delta (18), Gombe (18), Ogun (16), Edo (15), Kebbi (10), Ebonyi (9), Jigawa (4), Osun (3), Zamfara (3), Borno (1) and Nasarawa (1).

Lagos, again, led with 551 new cases on Tuesday. The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus epicentre with a total of over 40,000 confirmed cases and over 270 deaths.

The Minister of State for Health, Mr Mamora, warned Nigerians against complacency in containing the COVID-19 pandemic as the much-awaited vaccines may not arrive the country as soon as expected.

So far, Nigeria has conducted over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests.