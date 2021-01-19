ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have kidnapped an Adamawa traditional ruler, Ardo Mustapha.

The monarch was reportedly kidnapped on Monday around 12 midnight at his home in Mayo-Farang, Mayo Belwa Local Government Area.

Mr Mustapha is the District Head of Mayo-Farang and Sarkin Noman Adamawa.

“He was kidnapped in Mayo-Farang, he just returned from Abuja, after Ishai prayer.

“There was much exchange of fire between them and some vigilante or palace guard.

“This is unfortunate, and the kidnappers are yet to contact the family this morning,” a frightened neighbour told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning.

We are trailing them – Police

Confirming the abduction, the police spokesman in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said police officers have been deployed to rescue the kidnapped monarch.

“On getting the news of the abduction of the traditional ruler, police immediately swung into action and the commissioner of police had tasked personnel deployed to rescue him.

“They (gunmen) are being trailed and by God’s grace he will be rescued,” he said urging residents to provide information to the police.

“Security is for everyone, so people should also help by providing useful information or reporting any suspicious persons around them,” Mr Nguroje said.

Kidnapping for ransom in rampant in Adamawa and many parts of Nigeria.