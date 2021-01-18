At least 26 people have been killed by gunmen in separate attacks in Safana and Maradun local government areas of Katsina and Zamfara State respectively, residents and officials have said.

The Katsina attack occurred on Thursday at Kabuke community, Rumka ward, Safana LGA.

The attack resulted in the killing of 11 persons, mostly vigilante members. The assailants also burnt grain 51 silos and other valuables.

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who visited the community on Sunday counted 51 silos still burning and three motorcycles razed by the attackers.

On Sunday the community was still deserted. The village head, Mati Bukadi, was among hundreds of residents who fled for safety, taking refuge at Safana council headquarters.

A community leader, Alhaji Adamu, told PREMIUM TIMES, that since he was aged and could not run, he decided to stay behind.

He said the gunmen launched the attack around 4 p.m. and spent about three hours ransacking the community, burning down houses and silos before the arrival of the vigilante members from a neighbouring community.

He said those who died were mostly members of the vigilante group ”who came to assist.”

”At Jar Kuka community, one was killed; at Daulai community, one person died; at Mai-jaura community they recorded five casualties,” he said. ”Also, at Kwanar Dutse community, two persons killed, while at Kabuke community, the prime target of the gunmen, two persons died.”

”They have virtually ransacked the whole community leaving behind nothing but trauma and agony,” he added.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, did not call back to comment on the incident hours after he pledged to do so. He also did not respond to subsequent calls.

Zamfara attack

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State commissioner for security and home affairs, Abubakar Dauran, confirmed that 15 people were killed following a clash between armed herders and members of the vigilante group.

He said the gunmen on Sunday morning stormed Janbako Community in Maradun Local Government Area, killing ten persons and injuring many. He said the attack was ‘retaliatory’.

The official said five Fulani herdsmen were earlier killed by members of the ”outlawed vigilante members.”

The official told DW Hausa Service on Monday that the attack was prompted by the outlawed vigilante group.

”The group earlier killed a Fulani herdsman at Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Tuesday, while returning from the local market,” the official said.

The official added that the outlawed vigilante group, whom he accused of fueling insecurity, also attacked and killed another Fulani herdsman ”who was fetching firewood”.

”Three other herders were also killed by the vigilante group and their livestock rustled and kept at the Janbako community,” Mr Dauran added.

“The gunmen, in a retaliatory attack, invaded Janbako community and killed residents at will. The deadly attack occurred because of the activities of the illegal activities of the vigilante group,” he said.

”The government will not tolerate any group breaching security in the state and sabotaging the relative peace recorded in the state,” Mr Dauran said.