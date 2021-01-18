The death of David Ntekim-Rex, a 22-year-old computer expert in Lagos, has again raised fears over insecurity in different parts of Lagos.

Mr Ntekim-Rex, who worked with Crevatal, a Financial technology company in Lagos, was attacked at Jibowu area of Lagos, robbed and shot dead.

His cousin, who broke the news on Twitter, said Mr Ntekim-Rex was on his way home on Friday night when he was attacked by robbers and shot dead.

The deceased, who was described as a tech guru by friends on social media, won the IBM Z Academic Initiative Prize in 2018, beating 17,000 other applicants across the globe.

“David got shot around 8pm. The police were called, David hadn’t died yet. The Nigerian police stood and watched as he gasped for air. They took pictures instead, and were more concerned with why he – a tech guy- was carrying a laptop. Nigeria failed you, David,” his cousin @Magnanimous_ tweeted.

“David was taken to the military hospital around the area, the nurses ignored him. The doctor came around and kept asking who they all were. It took a senior nurse to come out and start checking for a pulse. He had lost a lot of blood at this point.

“The police then took David and his family to Sabo, where they looked for the laptop that he had on him instead of giving them a police report. The police officers were drunk and kept being unreasonable. He was finally released to his family, and they got to LUTH around 12:30am. David wasn’t attended to by the doctors at LUTH.

“He was there till the family was convinced he couldn’t be alive because he had no pulse. The doctors refused to administer any test to see if he was alive. The country failed David. The doctors failed David. The police failed David. The system failed David. Rest in peace David Ntekim-Rex,” Magnanimous_ tweeted.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, told PREMIUM TIMES that the claims of the family of the deceased are untrue because the “boy’s lifeless body was found in his pool of blood when the police got there.”

“They met the police and the police raced down to the scene. Met the lifeless body of the deceased. The family insisted they wanted him taken to the hospital which our men followed them to military hospital Yaba, they rejected him there. Yet the policemen still moved with them to LUTH where he was received and confirmed dead.

“They came back to the station so that they can get police report and drop him at the mortuary. If the police as not with them at the first instance, we will say negligence of duty. But I spoke with the DPO, officers were there with them and following the family up and down.

“While we sympathise with the family of the young man, the police did not fail to respond or act as expected,” Mr Adejobi said.

Insecurity in Lagos

Lagosians, who have experienced similar attacks in different hotspots in Lagos, have also taken time to express fears over rising insecurity in the state.

A Twitter user, @itz_laolao tweeted: “not only Jibowu is a hotspot for robbers… y’all should also be careful when going through WAEC, Yabatech road, Moore road, Front of FCE, St Finbarrs, Fola Agoro, Abule Oja (A robbery happened there two days ago), H. Macaulay way, Shomolu. These places are death traps at night.”

“Jibowu, Ojota, CMS, Ojuelegba are all hot spots for robbery at late hours and they will hack their victim to death without remorse. If you are driving hit anything that crosses your part after 10p.m and don’t look back and if you are walking (God safe you), “ @FlairMan_ , another Twitter user tweeted.

Several attacks by hoodlums and robbers have also been reported in different parts of Lagos. At Ketu, Tipper garage, many unsuspecting members of the public have been attacked by hoodlums and robbers, who hide at dark spots to perpetrate crime.

Experts speak on insecurity in Lagos

Speaking on the rising insecurity in Lagos State, Davidson Akhimen, a Lagos-based security expert, said the problem of insecurity in the country was gradually extending to other states, including Lagos.

“In today’s security, what affects one part of the country spreads to other parts of the country with regards to threats to security.

Mr Akhimen said with the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping and killings in many other parts of the country and the influx of people into different states, security challenges will abound.

“Pockets of elements of insecurity begin to be sprinkled across the South Western states and they will begin to influence other sleeper groups that are the state,” he said.

The expert further said Lagos as a cosmopolitan city experiences a phenomenal rural-urban drift, with several people coming into the state without any job or source of income.

“The state does not have a corresponding infrastructure to handle the population influx. Then the security architecture is not even robust enough to take care of the number of persons coming in to hustle, struggle in Lagos.

Mr Akhimen said the very wide gap between the haves and the haves not, rich and poor, employed and unemployed were other factors that trigger criminal acts.

The expert said the state government needs to strengthen the law and its enforcement and also find means to “depopulate Lagos as many of its residents don’t have business there.”

“Law enforcement agents have taken the back seat, because what we find is that most of these activities are carried out on motorcycles,” he said.

Another expert, Ona Ekhomu, also said the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos and how it attracts people from all over the country and even foreigners is a major security challenge.

“A lot of people in different neighbourhoods, particularly in the sub-urban neighborhoods, have taken to different crimes to survive. These are opportunistic crimes they commit, they can gang up to pick on easy prays or hide in dark spots to perpetrate their acts,” Mr Ekhomu.

Mr Ekhomu said the country cannot afford to lose bright Nigerians, especially youths in specialised fields such as IT which is the future to criminal elements.

He said the influx of people from foreign countries without any proper documentation coming to Lagos and other states needed to be checked.

“There must be adequate enforcement mechanism, people will live anywhere but there should be adequate security for both people living there and those coming there. that is where the government is falling on its face,” he said.