ADVERTISEMENT

A former minister of commerce and industry, Jubril Martins-Kuye, is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Martins-Kuye died on Sunday morning at his hometown, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State.

His death was confirmed to our correspondent by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, in a telephone interview.

He said he has been ordered to write a condolence message on behalf of the governor to the family.

“The chief of staff has told me to write a condolence message to the family,” the spokesperson said.

The politician, born on August 16, 1942, died at the age of 78.

During his lifetime, he served as a senator during the Third Republic. Upon the return of democracy in 1999, he contested for governor of Ogun State under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to Olusegun Osoba.

In the same year, he was appointed by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration as the minister of state for finance where served till 2003.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as the minister of commerce and industry between 2010 and 2011.

Mr Jonathan made the appointment while completing the remaining tenure of departed late President Umar Yar-Adua.

Mr Martins-Kuye for several years also served as Aare Musulumi of Ogun State.