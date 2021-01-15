ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 15 persons on Friday lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Edo State, officials have said.

One of the accidents involved a Mercedes Benz which rammed into six children who were playing football in a compound in Arue, Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area, while trying to dodge a pothole.

The other accident, which claimed nine lives, involved four vehicles in the Agbede axis of the Benin-Auchi Road.

Henry Benamaisia, Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the accident which claimed nine lives happened at about 11a.m. in Agbede, in Etsako West LGA of the state.

Mr Benamaisia said the accident at Agbede was caused by brake failure and overspeeding.

He said, “The accident in Agbede was a multiple one. It involved one tanker carrying petroleum product, a truck, and two vehicles.

“One of the vehicles was a Toyota Sienna. It was caused by brake failure on the part of the tanker and over speeding on the part of the other vehicles. Nine persons died instantly.

“The dead bodies were eight males and one female. Those injured have been taken to the hospital, while the debris on the road has been evacuated for traffic flow.”

The sector commander also confirmed the accident in Arue-Uromi, which claimed six persons.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the six children were playing football when the driver of the Mercedes Benz, who was avoiding a pothole, rammed into them.

The Arue-Uromi accident reportedly provoked anger as the six casualties involved, four girls and two boys, were said to be children of one family.

A resident of Arue-Uromi, Meshach Igbe, said the accident happened at about noon.

He said, “The children were playing football when an approaching Mercedes Benz car in an attempt to dodge a pothole, swerved and killed them‎”.

The incident, it was learnt, immediately provoked rage from residents of the area who blocked the road and burnt the Mercedes Benz.

The FRSC Sector Commander said the police had mobilised its men to the community to quell the rising tension as a result of the accident.

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, state Police Public Relations Officer, declined comment on the matter.