ADVERTISEMENT

Yunana Babas, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 8 with headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, is dead.

Mr Babas died on Thursday night, three days after the death of another AIG, Omololu Bishi. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Kwara and Kogi State Governors, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq and Yahaya Bello, mourned the passage of Mr Babas. The Zone 8 police command comprises Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti states.

Mr AbdulRazaq commiserated with the police authorities over the sudden death of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, describing him as a “perfect gentlemen and a dedicated officer”.

“I received the news of the death of AIG Yunana Babas with shock and sadness. It is one tragedy too many. On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, I condole with the entire police family, especially the Inspector General of Police and the immediate family of the top officer, on this devastating development,” the Governor said in a statement.

“The late officer is a fine gentleman, a patriot, and a professional cop who was very passionate about his duty to his fatherland. I recall the gallant roles the late officer played in some recent security developments in the zone. I pray the Almighty God to repose his soul and comfort his family.”

Also, in a statement issued by Onogwu Mohammed, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bello described the sudden death of the senior police officer as a monumental tragedy.

The governor said he would be missed and sent condolences to his family.

“n behalf of the good people of Kogi State and myself, may I offer our deepest condolences on this monumental tragedy to his family and friends, the Kogi State Police Command and the national police hierarchy, especially our good friend Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

Mr Bello, who earlier laid wreaths in Lokoja on Friday to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2021, said the unexpected death of AIG Babas was another reason to celebrate the officers and men of all law enforcement agencies in the country while they are still alive to enjoy it.

“Leadership at all levels must see to it that our law enforcement officers, the men and women who stand between us and criminality, terrorism and total anarchy are appreciated by the system while they can enjoy it. We can start by showing these patriots who often serve at the risk of their own lives that we appreciate their sacrifices by tremendously improving on their present conditions of service,” he said.

According to Mr Bello, “AIG Babas was a decent, gallant and intelligent police officer.

“He was a key component of our award-winning security architecture in Kogi State. He led from the front and provided a rallying influence for his men across the states of Zone 8, particularly in the Kogi State Police Command.”