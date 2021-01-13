ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (Internal) results.

The registrar of the council, Godswill Obioma, made this known in Minna, Niger State capital, on Wednesday.

“Indeed, this is a defining moment for the Council, given the challenging circumstances in which the examinations were conducted last year 2020. We are indeed grateful to the Almighty God for making this occasion possible,” he said.

“Pursuant to the mandates of Council in conducting credible examinations aimed at improving the overall quality of education in the country, the various stages in the conduct of our examinations from the pre-examination to post-examination stages have continually undergone improvement. It is gratifying to note that these processes have been concluded for the 2020 SSCE (Internal) culminating to the release of the results.”

Mr Obioma said the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest posed a challenge to conduct of the examination.

“You will recall that the first case of Covid-19 in Nigeria was reported in February, 2020 in Ogun State and since then a new norm has been introduced in the scheme of things. This new norm has altered not only our way of life but also affected our schedule of activities. For instance, our 2020 SSCE (I) would have been written from 28th May, 2020 to 10th July, 2020.

“However, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Examination was rescheduled to hold from Monday 5th October, 2020 to Wednesday 18th November, 2020. It is rather unfortunate to note that barely two weeks into the commencement of the Examinations, the ENDSARS protests erupted across some states in the country leading to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some State Governments in order to safe guard lives and property, thus truncating the process of examinations once more.”

ALSO READ: NECO announces new date for commencement of SSCE

He noted that the Council has made special arrangements for those candidates who missed some papers due to the #EndSARS protests in those states.

The affected candidates will now sit for those papers missed during the forthcoming 2020 SSCE (External) scheduled from Monday 1st February, 2021 to Wednesday 3rd March, 2021.

”These special arrangements will be at no extra cost to these candidates,” Mr Obioma added.

Upon the release of the 2020 SSCE Internal results, those of the affected candidates will be pending for the papers missed and would be subsequently updated after the supplementary examination results are released.

More details to follow…