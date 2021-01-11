ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment may be suspended considering the large crowds seeking registration in centres across Nigeria and the risk of COVID-19, the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said.

He made this remark on Channels TV Sunrise Daily show where he appeared as a guest on Monday.

Mr Mamora, who is also a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said ”it is displeasing to see crowds gather at the National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) offices.”

“Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good looking at the picture where people are gathered in multitudes. It’s like super spreader events which we don’t like. I’m also aware that the relevant ministry which is the communications and digital economy is looking at this.

“My understanding is that the whole process may be suspended so as to reorder the whole process in terms of management of the crowd because it was never intended that it would become a rowdy process like that. So, people may have to wait and be called at intervals to go through the process,” he said.

He advised the NIMC ”to re-order the enrollment process,” which he said will help avoid large crowds across the nation.

He said the government has a duty to ensure Nigerians are protected at all times.

“We have a duty as government to ensure that people are protected; we also have a duty to ensure people comply within the limit of what is good for the society at large,” he said.

Anxious Nigerians have continued to gather at NIMC offices across the nation to register for their NINs.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), had directed that subscribers link their mobile numbers to their NINs or they would be blocked after January 18.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have continued to increase with the country witnessing more new cases last week than any other previous week. Over 100,000 people have tested positive for the virus with the majority of them recovering. Over 1,300 people have died from COVID-19 in Nigeria.