The police in Akwa Ibom State have confirmed the arrest of a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who reportedly killed a man she spent a night with.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a mob almost lynched the woman, identified as Odume Paschaline.

The incident happened in Uyo, Sunday night.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, said Ms Paschaline is being treated as a murder suspect.

“She was arrested because she murdered (killed) one Akwaowo,” Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday.

“We got a distress call, we responded to that distress call at 219 Abak Road, Uyo. When we got there they were at the verge of lynching her, so we had to rescue her. Preliminary investigation revealed that she and the guy went out to the guy’s house. She said that the guy, in his house, brought out a machete and said he wants to kill her. She said she acted in self-defence, picked up the machete and used it on him.

“The CP (commissioner of police) has ordered a very ‘discreet’ investigation. As I speak, we have her in custody and as soon as we are done with our investigation, that matter will be charged to court.”

Julius Amusan, the NYSC coordinator in Akwa Ibom State, confirmed that Ms Paschaline is a corps member serving in the state.

Mr Amusan said the incident was “very sad and unfortunate”.

“We cannot run away from the fact that she is a corps member, we owe her the obligation to ensure that thorough investigation is carried out into the matter. As it is, it is a criminal offence and beyond what NYSC can handle,” he said.

The coordinator said ”(as soon as) the NYSC authorities heard of the incident, they got in touch with the police to establish if the person involved was truly a corps member.

“We have met with the police and we have established that she is a corps member, and the police have assured us they are going to carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.