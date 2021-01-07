ADVERTISEMENT

Fleeing armed robbers on Thursday evening killed a policeman during a gun duel in Benin City, Edo State.

The slain policeman was an inspector. PREMIUM TIMES is withholding his name to allow police authorities properly brief his family.

The victim was attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit in the Edo State police headquarters before he was killed.

A policeman, who identified himself simply as Osaremen, told PREMIUM TIMES the incident happened at about 6.30 p.m. along Lagos Street in Benin City.

Mr Osaremen said the police responded to a distress call of robbery operation around the Kings Square area of Benin City when the incident happened.

He, however, noted that in retaliation the police killed one of the armed robbery suspects.

“The policemen on patrol got a distress call that some suspected armed robbers snatched a car around the Kings Square in Benin City and headed towards Lagos Street. The police responded swiftly and pursued the hoodlums towards Lagos Street.

“Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire into the patrol van and killed Inspector … who led the response team. Other members of the police team then fought back and killed one of the armed robbers on the spot.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, simply said the police were on the trail of the other fleeing members of the gang who sustained injuries.