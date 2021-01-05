At least 732 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) batch B, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Tuesday.
Mr Mustapha at a task force briefing said the COVID-19 test was conducted on the corp members using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs)
“Out of the 35,419 in the Batch B, 731 tested positives compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A,” he said.
He said the cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: 11 test positive at NYSC orientation camp
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how 138 corp members tested positive to COVID-19 about two months.
NYSC camps for orientation activities were recently reopened after a period of shutdown following the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
