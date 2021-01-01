ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that insecurity is destroying investments in Nigeria under his watch.

Mr Buhari in his New Year broadcast on Friday said 2020 was tough but he is hopeful that 2021 will be productive.

The president said his administration needs to strengthen the security of the nation to avoid the repeat of the December 11 abduction of schoolboys in Katsina State in any part of Nigeria.

He promised to re-energise and reorganise “the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police with a view to enhance their capacity to engage, push back and dismantle the operations of both internal and external extremist and criminal groups waging war against our communities in some parts of the country.

“In line with the current security challenges we are facing as a nation, I would like to reiterate the promise I made recently when over 300 of our boys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara were successfully rescued by our security operatives.

“The professionalism shown by our Security Forces and the collaboration from all stakeholders across both State and Federal Governments that led to the successful rescue of the boys is proof that Nigeria has the internal capacity to decisively deal with terror attacks on our citizens.”

Mr Buhari said his administration is adopting new strategies to deal with Nigeria’s security challenges.

“However, we recognise that we rapidly have to move to a more proactive and preemptive posture to ensure that these sorts of traumatic incidents do not become a norm. Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and we will not relent in learning and adapting to changing threats to our national security and civic wellbeing,” he said.

He said insecurity has a direct effect on the country’s economic growth.

“Insecurity as a challenge has direct repercussions on our national economic stability, growth, and development, setting us back at critical points through the destruction of public and private investments.

“In parts of the country where chronic poverty, social exclusion, and disillusionment among sections of the youth were already a problem, the cycles of violence that have been unleashed by mindless groups like Boko Haram and others have thwarted the efforts of government to undertake the social policy and associated investments that could make a huge difference in the quality of life of our citizens,” he said.

Hundreds of Nigerians were killed and many others kidnapped in various parts of Nigeria in 2020.

While Nigerians continue to call for the removal of service chiefs, Mr Buhari appears not to link their overstay in office to the security situation.

The security situation has been deteriorating but presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, during an interview on December 21, said Nigerians should be grateful to Mr Buhari for his fight against insecurity in the country.

The comment drew him a backlash online as Nigerians many tagged it “reckless and inhumane.”