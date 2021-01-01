Nigeria’s survival 60 years since gaining national independence is a puzzle for “local and international pundits,” President Muhammadu Buhari has said, enthusing the country will remain indivisible.
Mr Buhari made the remark during his New Year broadcast Friday morning.
He said pundits never gave Nigeria any chance of survival at independence in 1960. However, the country’s “survival has confounded” the pundits, he said.
In the comity of nations, the president added, Nigeria has shown it remains indivisible.
The country fought a 30-month Civil War six years after independence and it remains impacted by the challenge of evolving nationhood in a state with several ethnic nationalities.
