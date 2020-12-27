ADVERTISEMENT

Armed men, in separate incidents, attacked two different communities in Benue state killing at least five persons, the police have said.

Two of the victims were killed early Sunday in Gwer West Local Government Area while the other three, members of the same family, were killed in Katsina-ala Local Government Area, late on Saturday.

The Benue police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said the family members killed included a father, his wife and son in Nagu village of Katsina-ala.

Ms Anene said the family members, whose surname was simply identified as Jato, were attacked and killed late Saturday night as they slept, but the attackers did not attack or injure any other persons.

She said a separate group of gunmen killed two persons in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area, and the police have already arrested five persons in connection with the crime, while investigations have continued into the matter.

“On 27/12/2020 at about 1 a.m., a gunshot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area. Two persons were arrested at the scene of the crime, while two young men were found in a pool of blood.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital but were confirmed dead. Five more suspects have been arrested and investigation is still in progress,” Ms Anene said. (NAN)