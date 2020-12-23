At least 12 people died Wednesday in an accident on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, the Kaduna State Government has announced.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna commissioner for internal security, in a statement, said the crash involved a trailer and “was caused by a combination of speeding, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control.”

Mr Aruwan said 25 other people were injured in the accident.

Read the full statement by Mr Aruwan below.

KDSG Security Update: Wednesday 23rd December, 2020

– 12 perish in road accident along Kaduna-Abuja road.

– 25 injured.

– Commissioner leads enforcement patrol along route

The Kaduna State Government has received a report from security agencies on a fatal road traffic crash which occurred this morning at kilometer 26 of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The crash, which involved a trailer, was caused by a combination of speeding, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control. These caused the trailer to veer off the pavement and overturn, as seen in the pictures attached.

Twelve (12) persons were killed in the crash, with 25 injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital. Several livestock also perished in the accident.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report of the fatal accident, and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.

The Governor has further enjoined citizens plying the highway to desist from dangerous and potentially disastrous practices like speeding, overloading, reckless driving and driving against the flow of traffic, which was prohibited by the Kaduna State Government a week ago.

In line with this, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, today led extensive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to enforce compliance with the ban on driving against the direction of traffic.

A crane was deployed to retrieve two dead bodies mutilated and trapped underneath the wreckage of the trailer. The scene of the crash has been cleared up, and security agencies have ensured the normal movement of traffic along the route.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Emergency Lines: 09034000060

08170189999

Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng

@KDSG_MISHA

