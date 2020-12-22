ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s daily coronavirus infections fell for a second day after over two weeks of high numbers across the country.

On Monday, 356 new cases were confirmed, one of the lowest recorded this month. About 501 new cases were reported on Sunday.

There were 920 and 806 new infections on Saturday and Friday respectively. Last Thursday, the country recorded its highest daily figure ever of 1, 145 new cases.

Last week alone, 5,176 infections were reported – the highest weekly figure so far.

The 356 new cases took the country’s total infection figure to 78,790.

This is according to an update Monday night by Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the agency, there were six additional deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the overall casualty in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 1,227.

Active cases in the country have risen from about 3,000 some weeks ago to over 9,000 due to a rise in new infections.

Of the over 78,000 infections recorded in Nigeria, 68,483 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The 356 new cases were reported from 15 states- FCT (79), Lagos (59), Kaduna (56), Katsina (37), Nasarawa (30), Kano (25), Edo (18), Gombe (14), Kebbi (12) Akwa Ibom (7), Rivers (7), Sokoto (7), Abia (3), Ogun (1) and Cross River (1).

Again, Abuja and Lagos led with 79 and 59 new cases respectively on Monday – more than a third of the daily total.

Nigerian authorities have announced that the country has slid into the second wave of the pandemic and ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

The NCDC said it has developed new guidelines for public sector leaders and business owners all in a bid to curb the spread.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

On Monday, Nigeria announced new restrictions including closure of bars and nightclubs and an attendance of maximum 50 people at social gatherings.

Nigeria has so far tested nearly 900,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.