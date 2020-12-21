ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians should be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for his fight against insecurity in the country, his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has said.

Mr Adesina said Mr Buhari has done well in ensuring the security of lives and properties in Nigeria, despite evidence of widespread insecurity in the country.

The presidential aide spoke on Sunday while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme. He explained that like Nigerians, most countries of the world also face security challenges.

Asked whether his principal was winning the war against insecurity, despite the recent happenings in Katsina and many other parts of Nigeria, Mr Adesina responded saying “Yes”.

“Yes, there are times, a week, two weeks even a month that you don’t have all these things happening. There was a time in the immediate past when they happened daily several times. You talked of one bombing within three or four days. There was a time in this country when bombs went off like firecrackers every day.

“There could be five, six bombings in one day. Now, you can have two, three months with no single case of bombing. Let’s be thankful for small mercies. Any mercies we receive, let’s be thankful for it, and let’s not dwell on negatives alone.

“Life is taking the rough and smooth together. So, sometimes we see when things go on for days, for weeks with no negative developments, let us emphasise those ones. We have challenges but these are not the constants in the country.”

Mr Adesina also urged Nigerians to be patient and not give his principal timeline to end insecurity.

“Patience must be elastic, it’s not something that you get to a point and say patience has run out. Patience must be a continuous thing. There are certain things in which you don’t have control of all the variables. If you don’t have all the variables, you don’t then begin to give timelines. And security is not one of those things that you will give a timeline to say by this time to this time, we will achieve this.

“All over the world, security is a continuous thing and even the most advanced countries are still working at it,” he said.

Although one of the major promises of Mr Buhari prior to the 2015 election was to fight insecurity, that war seems unending following the series of killings and kidnappings in Nigeria.

Recently, over 300 schoolboys in President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, were kidnapped and only released six days after negotiation between the government and the kidnappers.

There are also many cases of killings and kidnappings cross the nation, particularly in the northern part, which led to the hashtag #SaveNorth trending on social media.

This newspaper has also reported how efforts by the government to curb insecurity since 2015 have gone unnoticed due to deteriorating security situations.

Although many Nigerians have called for removal of service chiefs, Mr Buhari appears not to link their overstay in office to the insecurity menace.