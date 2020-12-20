Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 920 new coronavirus infections, the country’s third largest daily figure ever, according to health authorities.

The total death tally from COVID-19 in Nigeria also climbed to 1,218 on Saturday after six more people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, announced late Saturday.

The 920 new cases was an increase from the 806 reported on Friday.

Since early December, there has been an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases. This week alone, Nigeria has been consistent in setting and smashing its records of highest daily infections.

On Thursday, the country recorded 1, 145 new cases, its largest daily figure of infections. The new height was reached barely 24 after recording its previous highest daily figure of 930.

Until the resurgence of the infections in December, Nigeria never had a higher number of daily infections than the 745 reported on June 19.

In about two weeks, daily cases in the country averaged 500 for the first time since the pandemic reached Nigeria in late February with the spread concentrated in the country’s two major exit points and hardest-hit cities – Lagos and Abuja.

The total number of infections in the country has jumped to 77, 933.

Despite the spike, millions of Nigerians still continue to violate COVID-19 protocols with the authorities also lax in enforcing control measures.

As a consequence of the resurgence, hospitalisation is increasing with hundreds of new COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals in the past few days.

Active cases in the country rose from about 3,000 to over 5,000 due to the rise in new infections.

Of the over 77,000 infections recorded in Nigeria, 67,784 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The 920 new cases were reported from 18 states – Lagos (308), FCT (207), Kaduna (179), Plateau (46), Niger (43), Adamawa (26), Sokoto (18), Rivers (16), Yobe (15), Enugu (13), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Delta (10), Edo (5), Osun (3), Oyo (3), Anambra (2), and Ekiti (1).

Again, Lagos and Abuja led with 308 and 207 new cases respectively on Saturday – more than half of the daily total. Both cities have already announced new restrictions including the closure of bars and nightclubs and the restriction of attendance at religious events.

Nigerian authorities have announced that the country has slid into the second wave of the pandemic, and have ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

The NCDC said it developed new guidelines for public sector leaders and business owners all in a bid to curb the spread.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Nigeria has so far tested nearly 870,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.