Match up

Ghana mirrors Nigeria’s political history. Both countries, in the past decade, have seen an incumbent president die in office; his deputy completed his term, got elected; and then failed to be re-elected.

While Ghana gained independence in March 1957 from British rule, Nigeria had a three-year wait. Their transition to the current democratic rule was also separated by seven years with that of Ghana coming earlier in 1992.

The longest streak of democratic rule in the history of the two African neighbours has, however, been matched by varying show of interests in their respective elections.

Ghana’s last election recorded about eight in ten attendance compared to less than four in ten in Nigeria. Relative to their respective population, it is a ratio of eight to three for every ten.

Absenteeism in elections in Nigeria is on the rise despite the huge amount sunk into them. Nigeria’s 2019 elections budgeted the highest amount in history, yet returned the lowest turnout since independence.

Absenteeism

About a dozen Nigerians interviewed for this report were consistent with their reasons for boycotting elections: torturous voter registration processes, deliberate civic rebellion due to failed electoral promises, and fear of electoral violence.

Khadijah Adisa, 34, has always had her mind made up to vote, but her experience in obtaining a permanent voter’s card (PVC) discouraged her.

After she eventually got the card and relocated to Abeokuta from Lagos, she was told she had to undergo the same rigour as she did in her first procurement.

“There was no chance I would do that,” Mrs Adisa said. “I wanted to get it (PVC) because of its importance, but the stress was too much for me. I gave up because I have an international passport,” she added, noting that the latter can supplant the PVC in case she needs it for a key registration.

A large category of Nigerians who do not vote during elections are journalists observing the elections and election officials.

Unlike in Nigeria, in Ghana, such citizens in special categories like security, media and other officials who are on duty on election day voted a week before the main elections. Mr Yalley, the Nigerian-Ghanaian, said he voted despite being an electoral official.

Like him, Usman Khalilulahi, 23, a development journalist from the Ashanti region of Ghana, said this option offered him a chance to vote in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“It is the tradition,” he explained, saying the process was seamless. “(In) less than five minutes I was done, from the COVID-19 temperature check to the voting,” Mr Khalilulahi told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Turnout should increase in 2024 to 80 per cent or more,” he added, noting that the urge to vote was on the rise in his country.

Democratic practices have been entrenched among Ghanaian people and they believe it is a system that offers them basic social goods, the executive director, Center for Public Discourse Analysis, Etse Sikanku, argues, a view shared by a tutorial assistant at the department of political science, University of Education, Winneba, Abdul-Majeed Yakubu.

“Citizens now want to play a very active role in the governance of their country because it is the way to go,” Mr Sikanku noted. “People trust the system. They are at least hopeful that democracy will achieve certain results for them.”

For Mr Yakubu, the ease of voting and the expansion of registration centres by using campuses during the elections served as an incentive to voters.

More than that, the incumbent president’s free education policy for high school students bolstered the morale of Ghanaian electorates to turn up, Mr Yakubu added.

“The free education policy triggered the magic for the first-timers who were more beneficiaries of the policies to vote,” he said of Ghana’s youth who form 60 per cent of its population.