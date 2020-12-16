ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate reopening of four major land borders in Nigeria.

The four borders are “Seme in the South-west part of the country, Ilela in the North-west part of the country, Maitagari in the North-west part of the country and Mfun in the South-south part of the country,” an official said.

This was disclosed by the finance minister, Zainab Ahmad, at the end of today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

While the four borders are to be immediately reopened, “the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products still subsists and will be implemented by border patrol team,” Ms Ahmad said.

“I am here to just report that His Excellency, the President, approved the recommendations of the committee that I chaired with the Minister of Trade and Investment as member, Minister of Interior as member, Minister of Foreign Affairs as member, National Security Adviser as member and Comptroller General of Customs. This committee was mandated to review and advise on the reopening of the Nigerian borders and after recommendations, the president approved the reopening of four land borders, namely: Seme in the South-west part of the country, Ilela in the North-west part of the country, Maitagari in the North-west part of the country and Mfun in the South-south part of the country.

“So, these four land land borders will be reopened immediately while the remaining borders are directed to be reopened on or before 31st of December, 2020. Mr. President has also directed on the reopening of the borders that while others are being reopened, the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products still subsists and will be implemented by border patrol team.”

Nigeria shut its borders last year.

