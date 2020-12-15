ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the closure of all public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a similar move by Jigawa and Zamfara in the wake of the abduction of 333 students from a secondary school in Katsina, also in the North-west.

The Kano commissioner of education, Sanusi Kiru, disclosed the closure of the schools to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

The commissioner advised parents whose children are in boarding schools to pick them on Wednesday.

He did not specifically reveal the reason behind the schools’ closure, but it is believed to be connected to the abductions in neighbouring Katsina.

The announcement comes three days to the end of the third term. Schools in Kano were expected to close on Friday, December 18.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the students were abducted by gunmen on motorbikes on December 11 in Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown.

Although, the Nigerian government is not sure of the accurate number of students abducted, it has promised that the students will be rescued soon.

Also, Boko Haram, a terrorist organisation and Nigeria’s major security threat, has claimed responsibility for the raid.

The terror group’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, stated this on Tuesday in a video obtained by HumAngle, a platform dedicated to conflict reporting.

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” Mr Shekau was quoted to have said.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Katsina on a private visit.