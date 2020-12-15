ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded a significant reduction in its daily coronavirus infections on Monday after nearly two weeks of high numbers.

The 201 new cases recorded last night were the lowest in about 12 days.

The latest figure came barely three days after the country recorded its highest daily figure of 796, smashing the previous record of 745 reported on June 19.

Cases have been relatively high since early December with infection rates still concentrated in Nigeria’s two hardest hit cities – Lagos and Abuja.

Within 12 days, nearly 6, 000 cases were reported to indicate a resurgence in cases after weeks of low numbers.

The 201 infections on Monday marked a sharp decrease from the 418 recorded on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country is now 73,374.

A total of 1,197 deaths have now been recorded thus far in Africa’s most populous country as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

This is according to an update Monday night by the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

Meanwhile, of the over 73,000 persons infected by the disease in Nigeria, 66,314 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The 201 new cases were reported from 11 states – Kaduna (74), Lagos (53), Katsina (40), Rivers (11), Plateau (9), Kwara (6), Bauchi (2), Ogun(2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), and Sokoto (1).

Kaduna State led in Monday’s tally with 74 new cases followed by Lagos and Katsina with 53 and 40 infections respectively.

The Nigerian government has ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country in readiness for a second wave of infections.

There is optimism in the treatment of the virus as at least three vaccines have shown over 90 per cent effectiveness during trials, according to the manufacturers.

Nigeria has so far tested about 850,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.