The police in Oyo State, South-west Nigeria, on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of two foreigners in Ibadan, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two foreigners, who are Indians, were kidnapped on Wednesday.

The whereabouts of the victims are still unknown as of the time of this report.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the two foreigners were kidnapped around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

They were kidnapped at a pharmaceutical firm near Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

They were said to be driving out of the company’s premises when the kidnappers, who were trailing them, opened fire on their vehicle’s tyres which forced the vehicles to a halt.

Their abduction joins a growing list of people, foreigners and Nigerians, kidnapped across Nigeria daily.

The latest such abduction was the kidnap of a yet to be confirmed number of secondary school students in Katsina State on Saturday.

Kidnapping for ransom has become common in many parts of Nigeria.

Police urge expatriates to be vigilant

The police in Oyo have confirmed the abduction of the two foreigners.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Mr Fadeyi told PREMIUM TIMES that police officers are on the trail of the criminals.

He, however, urged expatriates to be vigilant during this period.

“Modalities have been emplaced while concerted effort intensified to rescue them from their captor(s).

“Likewise, all expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period.

‘While security agencies should be alerted when they see any suspicious movement around their facilities,” he said.