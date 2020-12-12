ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a statement made available to the public on Twitter by the state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, Saturday night.

He said the governor was confirmed infected on Friday.

“Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba,” he tweeted.

He said Mr Sanwo-Olu was expected to recover quickly and clear the virus.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of #COVID19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings,” he said.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travelers and the festive season celebrations.

“All inbound travelers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a prebooked test on day 7 of arrival in Nigeria. Lagosians should keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions. The significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed us to carefully re open the economy, must not be reversed.”

He appealed to resident to keep safe and ensure they follow all protocols

“No one is immune to this virus and it is certainly still circulating in community. Please join me in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible. I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr Governor’s recovery and wellbeing,” his statement read.

Mr Sanwo-Olu joins the ranks of top government officials who have contracted the virus.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, has confirmed over 20,000 cases since February when the country confirmed the index case.